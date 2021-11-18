Fans of The Wendy Williams Show have remained loyal, as despite the host’s absence while she deals with health issues, the show has continued to perform well in the ratings. According to The Wrap, for the week ending Nov. 7, episodes with guest host Sherri Shepherd had a 0.9 rating.

That’s a very slight improvement on the previous week’s 0.8. Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Michael Rapaport have been among the show’s early season guest hosts.



Shepherd has long been a favorite fill-in among the show’s fans, which makes sense considering the comedian and actress is a perfect fit for The Wendy Williams Show’s real talk style.

Guest hosts have been leading Williams’ show since the season 13 premiere was delayed when she tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Unfortunately, she then had medical issues as a “direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.”



As previously reported by The Root, Williams posted an update on her health to Instagram.



“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” Williams wrote. “I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

People reports, The Wendy Williams Show is bringing in a pair of hip-hop legends for Thanksgiving, with Remy Ma and Fat Joe stepping in Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24.



Remini will return to co-host with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage Nov. 29-Dec. 10, per People.



“Michelle and I couldn’t be more grateful to Wendy, her amazing crew, Debmar-Mercury and most of all, Wendy’s loyal fans for liking us and for trusting us to have us hold it down until Wendy’s return,” Remini said in a statement.



Though there’s been no official statement, holiday production schedules and more guest hosts being announced certainly makes it seem like Williams may not be back until 2022.

