Wendy Williams In the Hospital Amid Battle Over Guardianship, But It's Not What You Think

Just when Wendy Williams was supposed to be getting ready for her return to daytime television later this week (more on that later), she’s instead having to deal with a trip to the hospital. But not to be alarmed, it’s not for the reason you might think.

As we previously told you, thanks to her persistent outcries and subsequent action by her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Williams was set to undergo another medical evaluation to determine whether or not she she has frontotemporal dementia. That diagnosis is the one the very things that caused her to be remanded to an assisted living facility in New York City for the last three years that she previously described as a “prison.”

Now, on Monday, it appears as if she’s finally had her tests as police were spotted outside of her facility were seen escorting her from her facility to Lenox Hill Hospital for the evaluations. In videos captured by TMZ, Williams was mostly quiet as she dodged questions about how she was feeling and her upcoming interview on “The View” on Friday. ABC announced the news that she’d be coming onto the show as a guest via telephone over the weekend.

This sighting also comes just after two local agencies were reported to be looking into Williams’ guardianship. The first agency was Adult Protective Services who reportedly had an interview with the eponymous daytime talk show host host and her niece Alex Finnie, according to TMZ. The New York Police Department also pulled up on Williams prior to them escorting her to her appointment to do a welfare check on her and her condition.

Per ABC News, two officers and a sergeant showed up to the facility in response to a 911 call of a woman in distress. However, when they arrived, Williams was reportedly calm and was able to walk with the officers and out of the building.

If the results of Williams’ second evaluation prove that she isn’t suffering from dementia—this could call the legal validity of the guardianship into question as Morrissey was only taking over things due to Williams’ alleged failing mental state. Moreover, if those results are brought in front of the judge and the guardianship is finally called off, this could be the start of a long-awaited comeback for Williams.

