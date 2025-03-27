Entertainment

Wendy Williams Speaks Out Amidst Son's Alleged Money Misdeeds

The former daytime talk show host's guardianship, of which she's been under for years, all stems from his alleged money mismanagement years ago.

Wendy Williams isn’t holding past mistakes against her son Kevin Hunter Jr., and it appears she’d ready to move on from them—even if they are the cause of her unideal living conditions. And now she’s speaking out about.

As we previously told you, Hunter Jr. was revealed to be a large cause of Williams’ guardianship after Tubi’s documentary, “Saving Wendy” released back in February. According to court documents, his massive spending habits at his mom’s expense were cited as the impetus for restricting Williams’ access to her own coins and putting her in a court-appointed guardianship. Some of those spending habits that proved to be red flags to her bank included over $100,000 spent on Uber Eats and the same amount on a boat rental for a birthday party.

“My son overstepped his boundaries. He overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He was inappropriately using my money without telling me anything about it. That’s when my money got stolen,” Williams said in the documentary at the time.

She also entertained the possibility that others may have also played a part in her financial exploitation. Yet and still, that doesn’t excuse the role Hunter Jr. played in her demise. But now, it looks like Williams is ready to let bygones be bygones.

Speaking in a new interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Williams’ advocate Ginalisa Monterroso—who also serves as the president of the ConnectCare Advisory Group—said that the former daytime talk show host has forgiven her son for his actions all those years ago and is ready to move forward.

“What the misconception is, what people have to understand is that Wendy told the world now that this happened three years ago. So that’s something that they were able to get through,” Monterroso explained. “That will always be her son, unconditional love. And that’s pretty much...it was big news to everybody. But again, this happened three years ago.”

She added, “ I do know that she continued to communicate with him. And that’s her honey bunny.”

Elsewhere in the interview Monterroso shared that Williams was eager to get her story out in front of jury trial so that she could let folks know that she wasn’t mentally incapacitated as previous reports claimed. Monterroso also revealed that she was behind Williams’ surprising visit to the hospital earlier in March, explaining that she wrote a letter to Adult Protective Service and called 9-1-1 so that they could perform a wellness check. She hoped that by doing so, they could receive results from another mental evaluation and “have some documentation from somebody else outside of this guardianship that can attest” that Williams was mentally alert and shard.

“It was just more of a strategic move to just kind of get more evidence, because this case has been stuck,” Monterroso said.