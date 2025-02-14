The Shocking Truth About Who Caused Wendy Williams Guardianship

The world finally has answers as to how Wendy Williams was placed under a court-appointed guardianship. And the answer will absolutely shock you and break your heart.

As we’ve been reporting, the struggles Williams has had to endure while under the guardianship have prompted her to make several moves to put an end to her misery, including signing an affidavit asking the judge presiding over her case to set her free most recently. Undoubtedly, a big part of Williams’ gripe with the situation—aside from the “isolating” living arrangements—is the fact that she’s no longer in control of her finances and has no way of accessing her money.

Now, as revealed in Tubi’s recently released documentary, “Saving Wendy,” the eponymous daytime talk show host shared exactly who was responsible for triggering the guardianship in the first place: her own son Kevin Hunter Jr.

“My son overstepped his boundaries. He overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He was inappropriately using my money without telling me anything about it. That’s when my money got stolen,” she said.

To be specific and as noted in the documentary and A&E’s previously released “Where’s Wendy Williams” docuseries, exact expenses at the hands of Hunter Jr. that served as major red flags for her bank included over $100,000 spent on Uber Eats and the same amount on a boat rental for a birthday party.

While Hunter Jr. has alleged that he did nothing wrong, according to court documents obtained by TMZ back in September, his massive spending habits at his mom’s expense were already cited as the impetus for putting a pause on Williams’ access to her coins and he apparently recognized the error of his ways.

“While Mr. Hunter, [her son, Kevin] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn’t willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation,” the judge presiding over Williams’ case said at the time per the documents.

Additionally, while Williams is entertaining the possibility that others may have also played a part in her financial exploitation, she maintained that her son is a good person in spite of it all—just not monetarily.

“My son is a good person, but at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” Williams said. “It’s the way he moves with other people. What is going on with these other people at my apartment in Miami? What are you doing? Oh, you spent on what? And what is going on at Wells Fargo?”

Thankfully, Williams is set to undergo a second medical evaluation next week to prove that she doesn’t suffer from frontotemporal dementia. Immediately after, her newly hired personal attorney will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause petition that’ll put more pressure on the judge to put an end to the guardianship. If the judge declines, then Williams has plans to move forward with a jury trial in order to get her story and her plight out in front jurors and hopefully go free after that.