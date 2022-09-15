Wendy Williams has just taken a positive step forward in her health journey.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Williams confirmed that the former eponymous daytime talk show host has checked into a wellness center to “manage her overall health issues.” In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Zanotti explained:

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Williams has been transparent about her health struggles in the last year. After catching a bout of COVID last year, she revealed her difficulties with Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid. Earlier this year, during an interview with TMZ Live, she detailed her battle with lymphedema as well.

Aside from her health, there’s also been some talk about an alleged marriage which prompted Williams’ brother Tommy to speak out in concern for his sister’s well-being.

“If she was around the right people, they wouldn’t have her in front of the cameras,” Tommy further explained. “She’s in the wrong hands. We talk regularly and I just want her to be healthy.”

He later added, “I want her back in Florida because this is where the love is. She needs to be around the people who genuinely love her. We need to get her right, but she runs from me when I tell her that.”

Here’s hoping for Wendy’s continued healing.