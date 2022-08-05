Wendy Williams’ brother Tommy is speaking out following the recent news that his sister had randomly gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Tommy revealed his concern for his sister’s well-being and echoed similar sentiments from his sister’s rep William Selby, confirming that his sister had not tied the knot after all.

“I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation,” he said. “She wasn’t getting married last week. I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”

What’s also unnerving to Tommy are the recent interviews and press he’s seen of his sister. He believes that if she had a better circle of people around her, they wouldn’t let her on-camera in the current condition that she’s in and because they have—it’s become a major cause of concern for him.

“If she was around the right people, they wouldn’t have her in front of the cameras,” Tommy further explained. “She’s in the wrong hands. We talk regularly and I just want her to be healthy.”

He later added, “I want her back in Florida because this is where the love is. She needs to be around the people who genuinely love her. We need to get her right, but she runs from me when I tell her that.”

Here’s hoping that things between Wendy and her family, business, and overall health and well-being start to change for the better sooner rather than later.