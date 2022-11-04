It’s the worst-kept secret in politics, but it appears that former President Donald Trump has set a date for another try at a run for The White House. The date is Nov. 14th, just a week after the midterms, according to Politico. This may also result in multiple days of events if this announcement takes place.

Since his 2020 Presidential election loss, Trump has maintained the big lie that he was somehow cheated out of his re-election bid. The timing is going off the presumption that Republicans will gain control of the House and Senate in the midterms. If they do, the climate will be friendlier to a Trump Presidental run because of the vast number of election deniers running for office this election cycle. You could actually have a scenario where Trump loses again, but Republican representatives in each state choose not to certify election results because they’ll claim fraud.

However, some things could get in the way of this. The Department of Justice is said to be staffing up to look into two particular ongoing investigations into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, CNN notes. There is also the potential legal exposure with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation in Georgia that is likely to be wrapping up by the end of the year.

The Citizens For Ethics have also come out and said they would pursue legal action if Trump tries to declare his candidacy. They cite that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment bars anyone who engaged in insurrection against the Constitution they swore to defend from holding office.



“The evidence that Trump engaged in insurrection is overwhelming,” Bookbinder said. “We are ready, willing, and able to take action to make sure the Constitution is upheld and Trump is prevented from holding office.”

