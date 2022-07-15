Even before the 2020 Presidential election began, former President Donald Trump was sowing the seeds of discord. He claimed the election was always rigged against him, and somehow mail-in ballot counts were off. While the former President still echoes this sentiment today with no discerni ble proof, a group of former conservative judges, senators, and officials further rebuked that claim in their 72-page report finding “no widespread fraud” had occurred, according to The Hill.



The eight-person group said they reviewed all 64 cases where Trump and his supporters tried to contest the election and did not find any substantial evidence to back up their claims. Trump has lost over 60 lawsuits trying to overturn election results in eight states. The Supreme Court also refused to hear three cases backed by Trump to appeal election results.



“We conclude that Donald Trump and his supporters had their day in court and failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case,” the group wrote. The group went on to call for conservatives to move on from the 2020 election. However, their “bringing greater peace” wish leaves much to be desired.

From The Hill:

“We urge our fellow conservatives to cease obsessing over the results of the 2020 election, and to focus instead on presenting candidates and ideas that offer a positive vision for overcoming our current difficulties and bringing greater peace, prosperity and liberty to our nation,” the group wrote.

Outside of minor irregularities, the group found no substantial evidence of claims of improperly counted ballots, rigged voting machines, and mail-in ballot irregularities that the “Stop the Steal” movement has staked its claims on. These same unfounded accusations have been a focus of the current Fulton County, Ga., district attorney investigation and the Jan. 6th House Select committee.

“But there is absolutely no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election on the magnitude necessary to shift the result in any state, let alone the nation as a whole,” they wrote.