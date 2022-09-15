It’s been a rough few weeks down at Mar-A-Lago for former President Donald Trump. First, the F.B.I raids his golf club for all of the classified documents he allegedly left lying around. Next, his long-time buddy Steve Bannon get’s indicted on six different criminal charges for his role in efforts to build Trump’s border wall.

Thankfully, the universe has provided the former reality star with a new distraction, potential jail time.

On Thursday, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani. T Willis, told the Washington Post, that Trump and his allis could face jail time for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” Willis, who is investigating election interference in Georgia, told the Washington Post.

According to the Washington Post, Willis says she has received credible allegations that serious crimes have been committed in relation to the 2020 election. What’s more, Willis told the Washington Post that some of the individuals involved could receive jail sentences.

G/O Media may get a commission Flash Sale Discover Samsung - Great Prices for a Few Hours Only Save big on big purchases

Today you’ll find an ultra-chic washer, and another great deal on phones, and a massive 4K HD TV. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

As much as we all want to know if the former President is among those who Willis says could receive jail sentences, Willis isn’t naming any names.

According to the Washington Post, she didn’t say whether she would be willing to charge Trump. But she did not rule out the possibility that he could be called to appear as a witness before the grand jury Willis convened to investigate election interference.

Advertisement

However, thanks to some reporting from the Washington Post we do know that Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and 16 would-be Trump electors are also targets of Willis’ investigation.

Lawyers for Giuliani and the electors deny any wrongdoing, according to the Washington Post.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this is not the only investigation into Trump’s actions in the 2020 election. The House select committee investigating January 6th certainly has Trump’s number. And the Justice Department is also investigating Trump’s role in election interference in 2020.

We’re not political experts, but it seems pretty clear that the walls are caving in around former President Donald Trump.