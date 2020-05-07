Welcome to the Jungle, Steve Mnuchin: Axl Rose Brings the Treasury Secretary to His Knees, Knees

Photo : ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ ( Getty Images )

Axl Rose, lead singer for Guns N’ Roses is tired of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s bullshit.



Advertisement

On Wednesday, the frontman with tonsils made from barbed wire noted that some 70,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and in case anyone was trying to figure out whether or not Steven Mnuchin on Trump’s taint was an asshole, Rose cleared it all up:



“It’s official!” Rose tweeted. “Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”



Advertisement

Rose barely uses his Twitter account, but on Wednesday he had time.



Here’s live footage of Axl Rose allocating time in his busy schedule to accommodate Mnuchin.



In what could’ve only happened in Trump’s administration, Mnuchin responded and, of course, he fucked that up.



Buy Two Revlon Lipsticks and Get One Free at Ulta Read on The Inventory

Mnuchin tweeted “What have you done for the country lately?” the Hill reports. A fine jerkish retort. The problem was that Mnuchin punctuated his tweet with a flag emoji—the Liberia flag emoji—which is only a single star and stripes, instead of the United States flag. (Insert facepalm emoji).



But...But...But….what about Kaepernick kneeling????

Twitter users were on Mnuchin’s ass; he quickly deleted and then replaced the tweet.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rose didn’t let up, sarcastically tweeting that he “didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model.” He added that he wasn’t responsible for massive deaths like the one administration Mnuchin’s familiar with.



“Unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Rose was referring specifically to Mnuchin’s “suggestion Monday that Americans should consider traveling domestically instead of making long-haul flights during the coronavirus pandemic,” the Hill reports.

Advertisement

Mnuchin told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that now is a “great time for people to explore America.”

“A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon,” he said.

Advertisement

It wasn’t lost on Rose that his version of “Live and Let Die” was blasted throughout an Arizona factory Trump toured, while Republicans pushed to reopen the country knowing that the coronavirus is still terrorizing citizens.

Rose has never been a fan of this administration and asked that Trump stop playing the band’s music at his shitty rallies because he fucking sucks as a person and president.