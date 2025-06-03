Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson Mess Takes Another Sad Turn

If you thought things between former couple Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson were going well, then we regret to inform you that they are indeed not. In fact, this latest update might be the most upsetting of all.

As we previously told you, Turner-Smith filed for divorce all the way back in October 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. She was also seeking joint custody for their five-year-old daughter Juno and no spousal support. Fast forward to December 2024, things took a slightly messy turn when the “Queen & Slim” star accused Jackson of “reneging” on his promise to take care of her after their divorce. As a result, she got the courts involved in an attempt to force his hand and he is asking the court to make good on what he said.

Now, per new court documents filed over the weekend and obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson filed a motion and request for an emergency custody order modification. The reasoning for his move is hinged on the allegation that Turner-Smith changed the school their five-year-old daughter attended without informing him. Specifically, Turner-Smith allegedly felt it was “no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school” and the new school she selected falls outside of their previously agreed to commute of 45 minutes from Jackson’s house.

Jackson, in turn, was worried that “Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school,” according to the documents. He also argued that “adding an unnecessary school change” wasn’t in their daughter’s best interests. Now, he’s asking the courts to give him “joint consent” when it comes to any future decision making as it relates to their daughter’s schooling. He’s also asking them to keep the young child in the school she’s already been attending and not allow her to switch up.

While Turner-Smith has yet to make any official statement about the filing, fans think she may has indirectly responded in a since-deleted Instagram story post she made on Monday. In it, she reposted a clip from an official Netflix account that read: “‘Why don’t you like that person? They seem so nice.’ You know who else seemed to be nice.” She further captioned in the post, “stay safe out there,” with a beware sign and a facepalm emoji.

This marks yet another unfortunate turn in Turner-Smith and Jackson’s post-divorce life. The “Acolyte” star previously spoke out on co-parenting with her ex-husband, describing it back in October as “the hardest thing” she’d had to do citing the time she has to be away from her child and said that it was an ultimate adjustment period.