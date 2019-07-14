Screenshot: ABC 13

An Ohio police officer in full uniform, you know, the uniform that clearly identifies him as a police officer and as such gives him reason to have a radio, taser, and gun, faced some scary and tense moments when a security guard pulled a gun on him and tried to arrest the POLICE OFFICER for carrying a gun.



Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy Alan Gaston stopped by a local IRS office, May 31, to ask a question about a letter he received. I don’t know if I mention this earlier but Gaston was in full uniform including his police badge and belt and his police issued holster that housed his police issued gun.

Gaston was on duty and trying to a get a phone number when he came very close to losing his life. See, this is America and Gaston is a black man.

Full stop.

That’s it.

That’s the crime.

Didn’t matter that he was in a police uniform. How did the guard Seth Eklund aka “Paul Blart” know that Gaston hadn’t stolen it? How was Blart to know that Gaston was an actual officer. Sure he was wearing an officer’s uniform but don’t they sell those around halloween? And yes he had a badge, but was that an official police badge?

Advertisement

Gaston told ABC 13 that Blart asked him to leave his gun in his car and Gaston informed the fake cop that as a real cop he can’t do that. That’s when Blart drew his weapon and the conversation ended. Gaston leaves the office.

“Basically preparing myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot in my back,” Gaston told the news station.



Advertisement

Luckily for Gaston the entire debacle was caught on tape. Blart can be seen following the actual cop into the hallway with his gun drawn and tries to take Gaston into custody.

“There’s really no way to know how you’re going to act when there’s a gun pointed at you and when you think you’re going to lose your life,” said Gaston.

Advertisement

Gaston, who works with the police department as a defensive tactics instructor, says that he kept trying to de-escalate the situation by walking away.

And here is where this already bizarre case takes an even more bizarre turn someone calls the police and says that there is a man with a gun that he won’t relinquish but the caller conveniently forgot to mention that the man with the gun is a uniformed deputy sheriff!

Advertisement

Gaston told the news station that while he was concerned for his own safety he was also worried about the other people in the building who may be hit if this crazed fake cop began firing.

“If I’m going to get shot, like I thought I was, it’s not fair. They came in there to do their business,” said Gaston.

Advertisement

Gaston and his wife have filed a civil lawsuit against Eklund “and the security company seeking compensation after Gaston allegedly suffered emotion and psychological distress and lost wages.”

“I would say ‘Clearly your training is lacking and the fact that you went 0 to 100. Lethal force is unacceptable,” said Gaston who is currently on leave from his job as an actual cop.



Advertisement

Eklund, is facing one charge of aggravated menacing and is set to be in court next week.

Watch the horrific incident below.