Watch This Uber Driver Lose His Racist Mind

As if Uber didn’t face enough controversy around drivers trying to drive passengers off the map, now they have to worry about their racist employees. A TikTok user captured her Uber driver’s racist tirade in a viral video that ended up costing buddy his job - and rightly so.



Abby Nicole got in the backseat of the seemingly, already irritated and asked the driver to turn the AC down. Instead, he commenced to bickering but by the time she started recording, the driver was threatening to call the police on her. After she asks why the cops needed to get involved with changing the car temperature, the driver responded, “because I don’t want you in my car.”

And he wasn’t done bickering either.

“That’s part of the reason,” he says. “The other reason is you said, ‘Come through the gate.’ All the gates are locked.” After she tells him there is a call button, he tells her: “We’re not going to discuss any further.” “Weird,” she says. “It’s giving racist. You’re a racist.” Then as she is getting out of the vehicle, he calls her the N-word. “You heard me,” he says when she asks him to repeat it. “Cause I’m a what? Cause I’m a n*****?” she says. “Cause you’re acting like one,” he replied. “Because you’re kicking me out because I asked you to turn the AC down because you’re my driver,” she says. “I’m a n*****, right? Say it again.”

In the video’s caption, Nicole said she was gathering her things from the backseat of the Uber when the driver suddenly put his car in reverse and hit the gas while she was actively exiting the vehicle.

Watch the whole thing here:

Man, when Uber caught wind of his racist tangent, the company emailed Newsweek in statement saying they condemn “discrimination and violence” and “do not tolerate that behavior on the Uber platform.”

“We’ve banned the driver from the Uber platform, and reached out to the rider to check in with her,” the company also said.