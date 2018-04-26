Bill Cosby was found guilty Thursday of all three charges in the sole criminal trial brought against him concerning former athlete Andrea Constand. The jury’s decision came after dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct and years of public debate over Cosby’s conduct.

Cosby’s upcoming sentencing may result in the 80-year-old serving the rest of his life behind bars.



Though much has been said of the power of the #MeToo movement, rumblings of distrust in the man once called “America’s Dad” came to a head when comedian Hannibal Buress in 2014 vocalized what so many were then afraid to: “Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby.”



In this video, The Root examines how one of the most beloved black men in America fell out of favor with supporters and many in the black community.

