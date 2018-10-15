Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

We all know President Trump is a lying-ass liar and that he lies even when there is proof that he is lying.

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released the results of a DNA test that shows she has Native American ancestry (and we can debate the validity of these tests but that’s not what we’re here for today). Warren took to Twitter to remind the president of a statement he made at a rally back in July, saying he would donate one million dollars to a charity of her choice if she took a DNA test to prove her heritage. She suggested that Trump donate the million dollars to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to Native American women who are affected by domestic and sexual violence. (Native American women suffer some of the highest rates of sexual assaults and domestic abuse, according to the Department of Justice.)

When the president was asked about Warren’s test announcement, Trump tried to play it off.

“Who cares, who cares?” said the president, sounding like a schoolyard bully who’s been called out on his bullshit. When asked about that million-dollar promise, the president, being the lying-ass liar that he is, flat out denied that he ever said it. “I didn’t say that. You better read it again.”

I’m not quite sure what the president means by “you better read it again,” but here is the president of lies saying exactly what he denied saying:

I would say be sure to make that check out to NIWRC, but I’m sure Trump would probably just say, “The check is in the mail.”

