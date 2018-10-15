Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Maybe now President Donald Trump will release his tax returns, considering he’s had an endless amount of jokes for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has long claimed she has Native American ancestry. Trump nicknamed her “Pocahontas,” called her “fake Pocahontas,” and even mocked her during a Navajo Veterans’ event.



Maybe now all of the jokes will end because Warren has released her DNA results, and you are the father!, which show she does, indeed, have distant Native American ancestry!

The release of Warren’s DNA results have many believing it’s a preemptive strike against possible attacks from Trump should the Massachusetts senator run for president in 2020. The theory makes sense, considering that Warren’s Native America heritage was first mentioned during the 2012 Senate race. Trump revived it and made it his go-to joke during rallies when he believed Warren might be a rival.

And the release of the DNA test was also a way to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. In 2016, Trump became the only modern American presidential nominee of a major political party to not make his tax returns public.

Advertisement

According to CNN, Warren went directly to the source, having DNA analysis “performed by Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford and adviser to Ancestry and 23 and Me.”

In a “I’m totally not running for president” move, Warren released a five-minute video showing her family’s history.

In the video, Warren is seen sitting behind a laptop as she calls Bustamante.

“Now, the president likes to call my mom a liar,” Warren asks him. “What do the facts say?”

Advertisement

Bustamante responds, “The facts suggest that you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree.” Warren is shown nodding.

The full report can be read by everyone, including Trump, on Warren’s website, “along with other supporting documents and interviews detailing her background.”

Here’s how CNN breaks down Warren’s results.

According to the report, “the great majority of (Warren’s) identifiable ancestry is European.” However, the report adds, “The analysis also identified 5 genetic segments as Native American in origin at high confidence.” Bustamante’s analysis places Warren’s Native American ancestor between six and 10 generations ago, with the report estimating eight generations. “The identity of the sample donor, Elizabeth Warren, was not known to the analyst during the time the work was performed,” the report says.

Advertisement

It seems that Warren went to great lengths to prove her Native American DNA, especially considering portions of the video—which open with Trump mocking her—seem to be directly aimed at the president.

Warren is totally not running in 2020 ... except she totally is.