Photo: Scott Halleran (Getty Images)

I’m not sure if it was Boston Celtics fans or their archnemeses, Los Angeles Lakers fans, but somehow, some way, somebody spotted someone who looked exactly like legendary Celtics power forward and NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale in the sea of whiteness that was President Donald Trump’s rally in Duluth, Minn., on Wednesday.



And while no one was able to completely confirm that McHale was in attendance, McHale’s wife, Lynn McHale, is a Trump fangirl.

According to the Boston Globe, Lynn McHale tweeted that she was headed to the rally and noted that she was happy the president had mentioned his support for mining during his speech.

Kevin McHale, who played for Boston his entire career, from 1980 to 1993, currently works as an analyst for NBA TV and NBA on TNT. No one, including a woman who answered the phone at the McHale residence or the folks at Turner Sports, would confirm whether that was, in fact, Kevin McHale at the Trump rally, but Lynn’s Twitter timeline reads like an ode to the president.

Here’s what ole Lynn had to say about migrant children being ripped away from their families at the U.S. border:

And here she is pushing the widely held conspiracy theory that it’s better to take children at the border because the majority of them are being held captive by sex traffickers:

In case you were still on the fence as to whether Mrs. McHale is totally drinking the Trump Tampico, she also had some nice words for sports figures who don’t want to visit the White House:

So while we cannot confirm that Kevin McHale was in the audience (his ass was in that audience; I don’t know this for a fact, but his ass was in that audience or he has been cloned), I can say, without a doubt, that his wife is a Trump lover. Good luck with that.



