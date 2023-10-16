Was Diddy Somehow Involved in Tupac's Death? Here's What His Stepbrother Has to Say About That

Last month, we told you Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in connection to the murder of late rapper Tupac. Since then, authorities have said that while they don’t believe he was the actual gunman—they do know he was the “shot caller” for the group that eventually took Pac out.

However, since his arrest, online talk has been circulating about who exactly was the person responsible for making the call to end the rapper’s life in the first place, with many believing it to be Diddy. Yes, P. Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs. This is due to several interviews Keffe’s done over the years in which he’s consistently name-dropped the “Gotta Move On” artist—though to be clear, Diddy has never been named as a suspect by authorities. Now, however, Pac’s stepbrother is speaking out to address that theory, and what he has to say might surprise you.

Advertisement

In an interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Mopreme Shakur revealed that Diddy called him in 2008 to tell him he had nothing to do with his stepbrother’s murder in 1996.

Advertisement

“The boy Puffy called me though,” Mopreme said. “Puff called me back in the day. He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s [murder]. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death.’”

Advertisement

He continued: “Now why was he calling, reaching out to me? It was in the early 2000s. L.A. Times had just dropped an article in the newspaper, implicating him as well. I told him I appreciate the call, but the truth has yet to come out, so we gon’ see.”

“I heard what he said, but that shit been so chaotic. I ain’t know which way to go until you find out more information,” he later added, before eventually quipping: “ He could’ve been trying to cover his ass or he could’ve been sincere. We gon’ see.”

Diddy Called Me and Said He Wasn’t Behind 2Pac’s Murder.

Diddy Needs To Be Investigated For 2Pac’s Murder. If Vegas PD Is Taking The Case Serious.

Whether Diddy called to actually to tell the truth or just to absolve his guilt, Mopreme is unsure. But as he previously stated in a different interview on The Comedy Hype News Show, he does believe that Keffe’s arrest is vindication and that somebody will ultimately be held accountable.

Advertisement

“This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name. Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down, everybody thought he was crazy,” Mopreme explained, as noted by HipHopDX. “He may have not expressed it properly but that don’t mean he was wrong, ya dig? So we’ll see.”

“[Keefe D] mentioned certain people that may be accomplices so at this point in the game somebody’s accountable. Are they gonna make everybody he’s talking about accountable?” he concluded.