Wait, Is Zendaya Already Married? Here's What We Know, Courtesy of Law Roach

Zendaya is one of this generation’s biggest stars, due in equal part to her award-winning roles and her showstopping looks on the red carpet. Days after she slayed the Met Gala red carpet, her frequent collaborator and stylist Law Roach shed some light on Zendaya’s big wedding coming up, but his response is leaving fans confused, with some even assuming Zendaya is hiding something big.

The “Euphoria” star showed up to the Golden Globes this year with a huge rock on her finger, as we reported, unofficially announcing her engagement to her longtime partner Tom Holland, whom she starred opposite of in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. Immediately, fans took to the internet with their excitement for the “Challengers” actress, while also already speculating what Law Roach will cook up for what will be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the recent past.

However, Roach does not seem concerned with what the dress will be right now. “Zendaya is working on six movies; she has like six movies coming out,” he told Complex. “I’m thinking about the press tours!”

He then spoke a bit more about the upcoming wedding, explaining, “It will probably be a wedding dress that no one will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship.”

He continued to explain that Tom and Zendaya “try to be as private as possible,” adding, “there won’t be a VOGUE spread, or there won’t be, you know, pictures of the wedding.” This news obviously comes as a shock to fans of Zendaya, many of whom have spent years consuming and dissecting every look the actress has put together.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP86D9RLS/

One account wrote that Roach “crushed hopes” for fans wanting to see Zendaya on her big day.

Other fans, however are reading Roach’s body language and answer and are coming up with another answer: Zendaya and Tom could very well have already tied the knot. One user wrote on Twitter, “ngl they might be married already.”

Fans also took to the TikTok comments with this theory as well. “They’re probably already married byeeeeee,” one user wrote. Another added, “For me Law is basically saying girl they are already married.”

Even if they aren’t already married, fans are convinced her absolutely knows what the dress will be. “The way he reacts every time they ask him means either they already married or he already knows every detail of the dress,” someone else added.

It’s safe to say that after this interview, we shouldn’t keep our hopes up when it comes to seeing Zendaya and Law’s ultimate collaboration. That being said, it’s best to “never say never” in the world of celebrity, and perhaps we will get at least a little sneak peek when all is said and done.