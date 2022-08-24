It’s no secret that Vivica A. Fox was wholly disappointed and unimpressed with Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments concerning the now infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.

In fact, it looks like Fox really hasn’t had much to say to her Set It Off costar since then, and recently admitted as much during the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge on Tuesday.

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” she said according to People. “Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized.”

She later added, “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.”

Well, Vivica, respectfully, one way to move on from something is by agreeing to not talk about it as much. So,l I think we all should start there. At this stage in the game, I think we’ve all grown tired of discourse and commentary from almost every person with an opinion on the matter.

I mean, its been MONTHS. I think we’d all probably be better off going through our own personal seasons of healings so we can figure why we as a society (read: ya’ll because I had more more important things to harp on) were so quick to latch onto this story like blood-sucking leeches and not let go until everyone around had no more energy left to entertain it.

What say you? All in favor, say “I” down in the comments!