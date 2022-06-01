In the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Gotham star Jada Pinkett Smith is finally opening up for an in-depth conversation about alopecia...and addressing the infamous slap that took place at this year’s Oscars.

While we don’t need to jog your memory too far back to the moment that Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 ceremony last April after he made a joke about the actress’ bald head, the incident sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and ultimately led to Smith’s resignation from the Academy and a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

In her opening on Wednesday’s episode, Pinkett Smith touched on the topic of alopecia and why the topic is so dear to her heart.

Advertisement

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia,” she began. “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

She then switched gears to touch on the slapping incident, explaining: “Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

The episode also features a conversation with the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, a young teen who suffered from Alopecia and took her own life after being relentlessly mocked and bullied, former NBA player Charlie Villanueva, a woman who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade, and top hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh who breaks down the different types of Alopecia, and more.

To watch in its entirety, head on over to Red Table Talk’s official Facebook page.