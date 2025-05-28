Viral Video of Johnny Gill Cutting Up With Black Hollywood 'Uncles' Has the Internet Jealous

Memorial Day may be over, but the footage of various celebrity celebrations is still trickling online. But the best videos of all may have just hit the internet and it’s all thanks to Johnny Gill and his assortment of friends. And believe us when we say, people everywhere can’t get enough of the goodness.

If you haven’t seen them yet, the video—originally taken by Nischelle Turner—show a cool looking Gill performing “Never Too Much” while Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Jeffrey Osbourne (yes, that Jeffrey Osbourne), Judge Greg Mathis, Jazzie Phae and other guest joyfully partake and in the fun.

At one point, Cedric even grabs the mic to sing Vandross’ other hit “Bad Boy (Having a Party) while Mathis and Anderson serve as background singers. During another moment, Osbourne takes over to belt out beloved L.T.D. hits “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again” and “Love Ballad.” Not to be outdone, Gill would later return to mic to sing his popular 90s hit, “Rub You the Right Way.”

Because the footage is just too, too good, it naturally took over the timelines on Wednesday and had Black people everywhere trying to figure out when the next “unction” was so we could all join in.

“This is such a random assortment of supreme uncs,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“These are the cookouts I want to be at,” said another.

“The “Uncs” having themselves a good ole time lol... love it!” one other user said.

Added another, “Invite me to this cookout the know the food was hitting & the vibes were amazing!”

That’s what we’re saying! Our invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail because y’all already know we’re a good time and would’ve been perfect party guests! How about this, Johnny Gill if you see this—next time you bring the vocals, we’ll bring the meat for the grill. Anthony and Cedric already have the seasonings on deck. And make sure Jeffrey has those vocal chords warmed up and ready to go too because “Love Ballad” is gonna turn into a whole choral arrangement. Deal?