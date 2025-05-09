Viral Video From Black Kentucky Student Sends Chilling Message about the State of MAGA America, and it's Only Getting Worse

A West Kentucky University student took to social media this week to share a horrifying racist incident to which he was subjected. However, this is no isolated occurrence...it’s jus is only the continuation of the trend of racist run-ins we’ve seen since You-Know-Who got in office.

Malachi Allen posted a video saying he’d experienced something this week “no one should have ever witnessed.” Visibly shaken, he went on to say he wasn’t making the video to “play the victim” but to “spread awareness.”

Allen then explained that an older white man approached him, pulled a knife out on him and threatened to shoot him with a shotgun all while calling him the N-word.

“I just want to say that racism is not right no matter your ethnicity [or] what generation you’re from. This was honestly a scary experience for me,” he said through tears, adding that a police report was filed and that charges will be pressed against the individual. “I just hope justice is served.”

The Root reached out to WKU police as well as the local Bowling Green Police Department for details. We also attempted to contact Allen.

It seems like ever since Donald Trump returned to presidency, racists have been even more emboldened to display their bigotry now than the first term. We are in 2025 and Black people are being attacked like they still can’t legally use the same bathroom as white folks - and there’s an ever growing list of incidents to prove so.

Recently, a white woman was caught on camera calling a Black toddler the N-word on a playground. Her racist supporters then flooded a GoFundMe with donations to support her. A Black teenage activist was sent a letter full of racist threats saying she deserves to be hanged from a tree after she won a settlement from getting socked in the face by a cop.

A white high schooler was turned in by his mother after being caught writing death threats toward Black people and racial slurs on the side of a high school. A Black hospice care worker was physically attacked by an older white man who called her racial slurs and told her, “You don’t belong here.”

As if we needed to reiterate the message, racism isn’t going anywhere. As much as the token Republicans try to tout that our country isn’t racist, the policies being drafted from the White House are very clearly an attack on Black people, from education to healthcare.

As we wait to see how these policies unfold, we can expect more innocent Black people like Allen to be targeted.