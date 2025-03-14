These Domestic Violence Allegations Against Chiefs Player Xavier Worthy are Scary , But Here's How He Responds...

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested a week ago after bombshell allegations made by his ex-fiancé, track and field athlete Tia Jones. Although the NFL player was released shortly after a district attorney declined to pursue charges, according to AP News, now Worthy has even bigger problems.

In an application for a protective order against Worthy, Jones is alleging ongoing domestic violence which began way before the Friday (March 7) incident. The court documents, obtained by TMZ, claim Worthy was physically violent towards his her on at least five separate occasions within the past year.

The couple got engaged in July 2024, according to TMZ, and the first set of shocking allegations stemmed from dispute occurring just months after celebrating their marriage-to-be. Jones claims in October 2024, Worthy “pushed me to the ground with two hands,” according to the filing. She also noted he apologized after the incident.

Weeks after this— around Christmas last year— Jones said Worthy’s alleged violence escalated. During another fight reportedly about infidelity, the wide receiver allegedly picked Jones up, slammed her on the bed, and began choking her. “He knew about my history of abuse in past relationships,” she said in the documents, “so I was horrified that he would do that. I told him to never do that again.”

Despite her confronting Worthy about his actions, Jones said he was only angered further, charging at her and throwing her to the floor. She also reportedly sustained injuries to her foot. After each of these attacks, Jones admitted to forgiving him and moving forward. But soon more violence followed.

While at Worthy’s Kansas City residence’s rooms, Jones claimed he “got tired of what I had to say, grabbed my throat with his left hand and squeezed it, shook me, and threw my head back.” She even stated she “hit my face on the closet door, chipping my bottom tooth.”

Another incident occurred around Valentine’s Day this year when after another argument over alleged cheating, Worthy “got very upset” and “grabbed my [Jones’] throat with two hands and squeezed, shook me, and pushed me away,” she said. “He then walked away, and I just cried.”

The most recent incident, which happened on March 7, resulted in Worthy being arrested and booked in Williamson County Jail in Texas, according to records. “This was the absolute most violent he has ever been,” Jones noted. During the altercation, Worthy allegedly slammed her against a wall and yelled for her to “get out, get the f**k out.” According to Jones, she was able to break free only after pulling Worthy’s hair, but that’s when things got even more serious.

“He grabs me by my throat, lifts me off the ground, and slams me on the floor,” hitting her head, she claimed. The impact reportedly caused her vision to go blurry, and she said she had to cancel her practice because her leg “hurt so bad that I was limping on it.”

Cops eventually arrived to the couple’s home and arrested the NFL star, according to AP News. He was charged with assaulting a family/household member while impeding breath/circulation, but two days later, the district attorney’s office said it declined to move forward citing further investigation into the matter.

Worthy has denied each of the allegations against him. And the Chiefs have announced they are aware of the situation and are still investigating. Jones was granted a protective restraining order against Worthy on Wednesday (March 12).