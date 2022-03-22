DoorDash driver Delane Gordon was on his way to make a delivery when police stopped him. A video shows Gordon being tased during the traffic stop as the officer tried to pull him out of his car, reported the Washington Post.



The Collegedale Tenn. officer reportedly pulled Gordon over for speeding. The officer ordered Gordon to step out of the vehicle after Gordon did not provide him with identification. When Gordon refused to step out of the car, the situation escalated.

Here’s a description of the video from the Washington Post:

At some point in the interaction, Gordon started to record with a camera mounted inside his car. The video opens with the officer pointing a Taser at Gordon and appearing to threaten to discharge it if he doesn’t get out of the vehicle. “You can’t do that, officer, because I called for your supervisor,” Gordon tells him. Although he refuses to get out of the car, the video does not show Gordon threaten the officer. When Gordon tells the officer that he’s “uncomfortable” and again asks him to get his supervisor, the officer puts his Taser away, grabs Gordon and tries to pull him out of the car. “Please stop!” Gordon says. Seconds later, he says: “Please don’t hurt me. Why are you doing this?” After about 15 seconds of trying to pull Gordon out of the car, the officer moves back, pointing his Taser at Gordon. After the officer fires the Taser at Gordon, Gordon says: “Oh my God! That’s not lawful, sir!”

The encounter lasted about 49 seconds. Gordon’s attorney Ryan Wheeler said that is too quick for an interaction to escalate and that questioning a police officer shouldn’t be met with such hostility, via WashPo. Wheeler also noted Gordon was unarmed.

The Hamilton County district attorney’s office requested the county sheriff’s office to investigate a case with the same attributes as Gordon’s but without naming the subjects involved. Collegedale Police Department Lt. Jamie Heath told the Washington Post body camera footage is anticipated to be released.

Gordon is currently charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.