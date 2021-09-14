“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” The quote is famously from the now-classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, but it also served as part of an uber-romantic announcement made by award-winning actress Uzo Aduba on Monday: previously unbeknownst to most fans and followers, she’s a married woman!



Advertisement

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone,” the caption that accompanied a selfie with her groom, Robert Sweeting. Addressing her new husband directly, she added: “My heart, my love—I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️”

As we know, real g’s move in silence, and sometimes, really good relationships do, too. ( See: Issa Rae and her longtime love turned brand new husband.) Though Aduba and Sweeting are in the same industry—he’s reportedly a director and cinematographer—she’s almost always appeared on red carpets alone, and hasn’t discussed her private life in interviews, wisely opting to keep the focus on her incredible and highly acclaimed work.

In fact, even as she collected her third Primetime Emmy last September for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for portraying Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America—not to be confused with this weekend’s Lead Actress Emmy nomination for HBO’s In Treatment—it was Aduba’s mother the actress called to in an adjacent room during her virtual acceptance speech, not her man.

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

It’s a strategic and obviously successful move in protecting the sanctity of a relationship—but then again, one can’t count out the ongoing pandemic for also forcing more privacy and solidifying love in lockdown. In fact, in a tandem post, Sweeting confirmed that the couple actually tied the knot a year ago, and were just inviting us all to celebrate their first anniversary as husband and wife.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever know and I’m proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary.”

Advertisement

We love to see it—and love Black love. Happy Anniversary to the gorgeous couple!



