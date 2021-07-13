Emmys 2021 Noms: Michaela Coel, Mj Rodriguez, Misha Green, and...The Root's Michael Harriot Are Coming for Their Things

Michaela Coel; Mj Rodriguez; Misha Green; Michael Harriot Photo : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) , Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images ) , Screenshot : YouTube ( Getty Images )

It’s time to look forward to television’s biggest night once again—and this year, the ceremony will be back in person.



Father and daughter acting duo (who both made history last year as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year) Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones presented the nominations on Tuesday morning.

Now that we shouted out the Black-ass nomination announcers, let’s highlight some of the Black-ass nominees: the theme this year appears to be highly campaigned contenders finally getting their things.

Michaela Coel racked up a few notable noms for I May Destroy You, including Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie, Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. IMDY’s Paapa Essiedu also got some love in the Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie category.

Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s performance as Blanca in the final season of Pose earned her an Emmy nom in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. Shoutout to the Michaelas! Uzo Aduba (In Treatment) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) is also in the running in the Lead Actress category.

According to Variety, Rodriguez has made history as the first transgender performer to score an Emmy nomination in a major acting category (Laverne Cox has previously won a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special and is a quadruple nominee for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series.

“Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of Pose,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement sent to The Root.

As for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, it’s another Black-ass trifecta with Billy Porter (Pose), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) all garnering nominations. The Supporting Actor and Actress respective categories are also pretty stacked with O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) all grabbing noms.

Nominations for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series consisted of Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan) while Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) held it down for Black actresses in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Outstanding Drama Series category had heavy-hitters such as This Is Us, Bridgerton and Lovecraft Country while the Outstanding Comedy Series category was pretty damn white aside from the expected Black-ish nom.

Along with IMDY mentioned above, Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad was also nominated in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology series category.

Last but certainly not least...

WE HAVE AN EMMY-NOMINATED WRITER LISTED ON THE ROOT’S MASTHEAD, Y’ALL.

Senior writer Michael Harriot is also a staff writer for The Amber Ruffin Show, which has been nominated in the Outstanding Writer for a Variety Series category. Does this mean we’re getting Clapback Mailbag, Emmy Edition one day in the future or nah?

Of course, that’s not all of the Black-ass nominees—for the complete list of 2021 Emmy noms, head on over to emmys.com.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, which will air live Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

To view the full nominations announcement, check out the video below: