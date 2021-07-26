Hella Married: Issa Rae Posts Wedding Pics—in the Most Issa Rae Manner Ever

Issa Rae is by all appearances a new bride—and there was nothing Awkward or Insecure about her incredible wedding photos! The super-producer, writer and star posted a stunning series of photographs by acclaimed wedding photographer Lauren Fair to her Instagram on Monday morning, opening with the actress in a custom strapless wedding gown by Vera Wang, hair pulled back in a low ponytail and a bouquet of blush and peach-colored roses in hand.

Advertisement

Of course, Rae approached the milestone with her typical humor, captioning the post:

A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

“Big thanks to [White Eden Weddings] for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” she added, also tagging her longtime glam squad, hairstylist and TGU 50 honoree Felicia Leatherwood, makeup artist Joanna Simkin and nail artist Yoko Sakakura.

Of course, “Somebody’s husband” was none other than Rae’s longtime boyfriend Louis Diame. As evidenced by a mention in a 2012 Washington Post profile, the two lovebirds, both of Senegalese descent, have been together for the better part of a decade, if not longer, though Rae has been understandably close-mouthed about the relationship in public life. That said, we first spotted her sporting what appeared to be a stunning engagement ring on the April 2019 cover of Essence, seemingly confirming rumors that had Rae and Diame had recently become engaged.

Fast-forward just over two years and one ongoing global pandemic, and it’s no wonder the couple chose to marry in the tiny but gorgeous French Riviera enclave of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, “a commune in the Alpes-Maritimes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in Southeastern France,” according to Wiki, which further notes: “Its tranquillity and warm climate make it a favorite holiday destination among the European aristocracy and international rich.”

Advertisement

Rae is certainly African American aristocracy at this point, and is undeniably rich—the creative has her hand in countless projects, cementing her status as a major Hollywood power broker. But for her nuptials, planned by White Eden (which confirmed the wedding on its own Instagram account) it was all softness, sweetness, and that trademark ear-to-ear grin as she leaned into her new husband.

“Thank you so much [Issa Rae] for trusting us and being the most wonderful bride!” the planners wrote. “It has been such an honor to plan & design your wedding on the Riviera. You guys are the loveliest, beautiful inside and outside and we couldn’t be happier for you.”

Advertisement



We couldn’t be happier either—and can barely find the words to express how incredibly radiant Rae looked—and Diame is certainly no slouch, either. As Insecure comes to an end, let this glorious new chapter begin; congratulations to the happy couple!

Advertisement



