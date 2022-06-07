Whew, festival season is in full effect and if your pockets are light, you might miss out on some of these performances because the tickets are not cheap.

Made in America is the latest summer festival to announce its lineup. This year’s festivities will be taking place in Philadelphia and people in the city of brotherly love are in for some great performances.

The two-day festival will feature performances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Key Glock, Larry June, Victoria Monét and many more.



It will be on Sept. 3 and 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway and for those planning to go, tickets ain’t cheap. One two-day tier 1 pass is $150 and a two-day VIP pass is $750.

Over the weekend, Philly had another festival with the Roots Picnic, which included musical acts such as Summer Walker, WizKid, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Keyshia Cole, Masego, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Kirk Franklin, Freddie Gibbs and of course The Roots themselves.

Some of those same acts will be performing at this year’s Made in America Festival.

Rapper and business mogul Jay-Z founded Made in America in 2012 and it has since grown into one of the most popular music festivals in the country.

One of the headlining acts for the show will be Tyler, the Creator, who has enjoyed plenty of success in the last year. In 2021, he released CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST which was met with widespread acclaim from critics and fans (including myself).

In 2022, he took home the Grammy for best rap album, beating out artists such as J. Cole, Kanye West and Nas.

He also went on a nationwide tour, (that I’m still bitter I was not able to make), that brought in over $32 million over several months, according to Billboard.