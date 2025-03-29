Two Women Died in Conjugal Visits at the Same Prison, What Arizona Elementary Teacher Did in Class to Get Him Arrested, White Penn. Cop Caught on Video Shoving Black Man, Oprah Winfrey Dragged Into Russell Simmons' Legal Drama and Other Crime Stories

2 / 12
Ohio Dad Pleads for His Missing 13-Year-Old Daughter on TV, But The Real Story Will Blow...You...Away
Kei’Mani Latigue was just days away from turning 14 years old when she disappeared from her Toledo, Ohio home. The local community was devastated by her March 18 disappearance, and her father, Darnell Jones, even spoke to the news detailing the last time he saw her. Then, he went on the run. - Phenix S Halley Read More
3 / 12
Not Again! A Twin Brother from Georgia Was Fatally Shot, But You’ll Never Guess Who Police Believe the Killer Is
A family in Georgia has been torn apart after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at his home. Police were called to the scene citing an “unknown medical call,” but when they arrived, the haunting details of who might’ve been responsible for the tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the LaGrange, Ga. community. - Phenix S Halley Read More
4 / 12
This Imprisoned Mass Murderer Claimed His Wife ‘Fainted’ During a Conjugal Visit, But the Truth is Far More Ominous
A formal investigation is underway as police try to piece together what led to the death of a 62-year-old woman. Stephanie Dowells was visiting her husband, who was convicted of a 1990 mass shooting, but their conjugal visit soon turned fatal when Dowells was pronounced dead. - Phenix S Halley Read More
5 / 12
Another Woman Found Dead After Conjugal Visit With Husband at Same Cali Prison Where Similar Death Occurred Last Week
Mule Creek State Prison is facing heavy scrutiny after the family of a woman who died following a conjugal visit has come forward. The death of Tania Vanessa Corpuz Thomas marks the second one of its kind within the span of just a few months. - Phenix S Halley Read More
6 / 12
One really bad decision in the classroom led to the arrest of an Arizona school teacher. Curt Hinton, a sixth grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School, took matters into his own hands, literally, and has been placed on leave after a bizarre Tuesday, March 18 incident. - Angela Johnson Read More
7 / 12
White Pennsylvania Cop Caught on Video Shoving a Black Man into the Middle of Traffic, but That’s Not All…
A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, police officer just found himself on the other side of the law after he was named one of two defendants in a federal lawsuit. But this isn’t the first time Officer Marc Howell II’s use of force has been questioned. In fact, just last month he went viral for an altercation with a Black man. - Phenix S Halley Read More
In a crossover episode no one ever imagined, Fox drama “Empire” meets the Allentown City Hall after one of it’s employees was just accused of fabricating an alleged hate crime from January. Now, everything is coming to light, and LaTarsha Brown is at the center of it all. - Phenix S Halley Read More
The decades-long battle between Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons and former music executive Drew Dixon is taking a new form after one of America’s favorite talk show hosts was just entangled in the mess. Dixon has repeatedly and consistently accused Simmons of sexual assault—with him denying all accusations. But now, Dixon claims Oprah Winfrey has proof in connection to the case that she needs to cough up. - Phenix S Halley Read More
You can count on The Root to follow some of the craziest crimes on both local and national scales. However, there are a few that just stick out from the daily log for being just that crazy. - Kalyn Womack Read More
11 / 12
Children are some of the most vulnerable people in society, and so when an adult allegedly turned violent against a nine-year-old girl in Florida, you better believe consequences would quickly follow. Aviesar Pinillos, a bus aide in Port St. Lucie, allegedly told the girl riding the school bus to sit down. But after she ignored his warning, things took a shocking turn. - Phenix S Halley Read More