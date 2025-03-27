How Oprah Winfrey's Previous Actions Have Pulled Her into Russell Simmons' Legal Mess

The decades-long battle between Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons and former music executive Drew Dixon is taking a new form after one of America’s favorite talk show hosts was just entangled in the mess. Dixon has repeatedly and consistently accused Simmons of sexual assault—with him denying all accusations. But now, Dixon claims Oprah Winfrey has proof in connection to the case that she needs to cough up.

According to Page Six, Dixon and her legal team have subpoenaed Winfrey over documents, recordings, and “all other tangible things” that corroborate the alleged victim’s claims. As The Root previously reported, Dixon is suing Simmons for defamation after she claimed he was behind a “concerted and malicious campaign to discredit her” after a 1995 rape.

The subpoena comes months after Dixon’s suit against the mogul and almost 30 years after Dixon alleged Simmons raped her in his apartment. She first came public with the accusations in 2017, to which Simmons actively denied. He told Graham Besinger in a 2024 interview he’d “never been forceful in any of my relationships.” Simmons continued asking, “Could someone want notoriety in a market where people thirst for fame?”

In that same interview, Simmons also mentioned Winfrey’s involvement in a documentary called “On The Record,” which would’ve explored many sexual assault claims made against him. Winfrey eventually dropped out of the project after discovering “inconsistencies” in many of the accusers’ stories, according to The New York Times. Simmons even claimed Winfrey had “recordings of conversations with accusers that revealed those alleged inconsistencies.”

It’s important to note Winfrey told The Times she believed Dixon was telling the truth about her assault. The publication added, “the filmmakers [of the documentary] say they have voluminous research files corroborating all the women’s accounts.” So with that, Dixon’s team now wants all the evidence Winfrey allegedly has to be brought to court.

“You are hereby commanded… to produce the books, records, papers, data, documents, evidences, writings, and all other tangible things as described more fully in the attached Schedule A at [law firm] Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, 55 Hudson Yards, New York, New York 10001, or electronically to undersigned counsel, on or before March 18, 2025,” the subpoena obtained by Page Six said.

“You are further commanded… to appear and attend before a notary public or other person authorized by law to administer oaths,” it continued. “And at any recessed or adjourned date, to testify and give evidence, as a witness on an examination before trial by deposition upon oral questions.”

Dixon is just one of the many women who have previously accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He has never been arrested or charged in connection to Dixon’s claims.