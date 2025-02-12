tWitch's Brother Reveals Shocking News About Late Brother's Marriage to Allison Holker

The drama between the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family and his widow Allison Holker isn’t showing signs of slowing down. And that’s all thanks to a new interview that just dropped this week.

Sitting down for their first ever televised chat, Boss’ mother Connie Boss Alexander and his brother Dre Rose spoke to Gayle King for CBS Mornings on Tuesday. They aired out their feelings in the aftermath of Boss’ death, and revealed why their relationship with Holker remains tense.

A big reason for that lies in the fact that they were allegedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) shortly after Boss died and were threatened with not being able to participate in his funeral and other arrangements if they didn’t. Holker’s reasoning for the NDA stemmed from an allegation that Boss’ grandfather sold a story to a publication not too long after the “Ellen” deejay passed away.

“If you know my dad, he is the most respected, the most integrity, [he] would never do that,” Alexander said. She later clarified that a member of the press did call her father for a comment following the death, but that all he said was the family was grieving.

In return, Alexander and Boss’ brother signed a “revised version” of the NDA that allowed for them to see his body before he got cremated.

“To make me sign a document, to see the child that I brought into the world, I can’t even put into words what that feels like,” Alexander said.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family speaks out for the first time since his death

Another reason for the family estrangement may also lie in the shocking allegation that Rose made to King, in regards to how his late brother felt in his marriage to Holker and their dynamic.

Speaking to the fact that private journal entries of Boss made their way into Holker’s recently released memoir — including an allegation that Boss may have suffered sexual abuse by a family member when he was growing up — Rose entertained the idea that there may have been things going on in his brother’s life that he didn’t share. But in a surprising move, Rose explained that his brother felt “silenced” in his marriage and that he couldn’t speak on certain issues with his wife.

“I think there are things that she knows that we didn’t know, but also know that there are things about him that she didn’t know,” he said. He later added, “in my opinion, our conversation that he had with me, he felt silenced, like he couldn’t get it out.”

Holker has since responded to the interview, n a statement to CBS:

“Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in [Allison and Stephen’s son] Maddox and [daughter] Zaia’s lives. From Grandparent’s Day at school to family lunches, ice cream dates and [Stephen’s brother] Cameron’s video game meetups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”

In response to Holker’s book, Alexander responded in a statement of her own. “At the time of sitting down with Gayle, my intention was to be honest yet graceful toward Allison as I struggled to make sense of her actions since my beloved Stephen’s passing. Devastated does not begin to describe my pain. My only hope is that she finds peace and healing, and puts an end to inflicting pain.”