Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says His Widow Shared His Journal Secrets With the World But Not With Her

The ongoing rift between Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow Allison Holker and his family continues to deepen and a forthcoming interview with Gayle King may not do anything to fix it. And it’s easy to see why.

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

As we previously told you, Holker and Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, haven’t been seeing eye to eye thanks to the shocking revelations the former has made about her late husband in the aftermath of his death. Those revelations—such as his alleged drug use and more—were made public in a jaw-dropping PEOPLE magazine interview Holker did just once month ago to promote her new memoir, “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.”

Advertisement

That interview came as a surprise of Boss’ family and close friends, as did Holker’s additional revelation that her book contains private journal entries from Boss that touch on deeply personal reflections and memories.

Advertisement

Now, in an upcoming interview with King for “CBS Mornings,” Alexander and Boss’ brother Dre Rose are speaking out about it all in their very first interview.

Advertisement

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But to — how it was presented and how it was on a cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out about that…in the media. We’re a family,” Rose said.

Advertisement

Alexander also expressed their desire to read Boss’ journals for themselves so that they can “feel closer to him” and gain further insight into their late family member’s mind and learn about the things he may have been dealing with.

Rose went on to accuse Holker of “cherry-picking” certain things from Boss’ journals and excluding other potential topics that may have not painted her in the best light such as marital issues and others.

Advertisement

“If we’re just going to be completely honest, talk about it all,” he said.