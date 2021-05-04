Tucker Carlson Attacks Obama's COVID-19 PSA; #CreepyTucker Trends on Twitter

Photo : Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Fox News, aka Republican BangBus host Tucker Carlson continues to swim near the bottom of the Republican cesspool among the discarded cowboy boots and Trump votes to call Black America’s most beloved president “a creepy old guy.” Carlson attacked former President Barack Obama and other celebrities for trying to get people motivated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



Advertisement

Yep, that is the level of douchery that Carlson has lowered himself to, as he’s now attacking folks who want Americans to get vaccinated and therefore prevent the spread of an infectious disease.



In a recent public service announcement for Yahoo News—which was posted to Yahoo News’ TikTok account, which largely targets young folks—Obama encouraged them about getting the shot.



“I want to talk about you getting yours,” Obama said, Business Insider reports. “The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, it’s free. I got one, Michelle got one, people you know got one. And now, you can get one too.”



Seems pretty harmless, right? Well, not if you’re a mediocre white man who has a TV show that targets other mediocre white men and their wives, all of whom are named Karen.



Carlson called the PSA “a creepy little video telling small children to get the shot.”



Carlson then described Obama as “some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids, to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand.”



Advertisement

Carlson somehow turned a vaccination PSA into the evil workings of the Democraticons. Meanwhile, the late-night Republican SpankWire host failed to note that there is no COVID-19 vaccine for young children.



From Business Insider:



So far, Pfizer - BioNTech’s vaccine is only approved for people 16 and older. The drugmaker has been conducting trials of it’s vaccine’s safety and efficacy in children aged 12 to 15, with The New York Times reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could greenlight the shot for that younger age group as soon as next week. Carlson, in recent weeks, has cast doubt over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine on his show. He even suggested that the vaccine is being forced on American people.

Advertisement

On Monday, possibly because Carlson wants America to suffer, he called out “unresolved concerns” over the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on women’s fertility. Meanwhile, Business Insider has reported that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommends that pregnant people get vaccinated.



Advertisement

It didn’t take long for the hashtag #CreepyTucker to start trending on Twitter.



Advertisement