Photo: Chris Kleponis (Getty Images)

Truth and evidence are two things that have never bothered President Donald Trump or his administration. In fact, if truth and evidence were a person, it would be 2001 Tyronn Lue, and the personification of Trump’s care for truth and evidence would be Allen Iverson.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

On Tuesday, shocking absolutely no one who didn’t vote for him, the president of movable trailer homes tweeted, without evidence, that investigators working on special counsel Robert Mueller probe into Russia’s obvious meddling in the 2016 election are plotting to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections.

As with most unfounded conspiracy theories spewing from this ratchet administration, Trump pushed this nonsense on Twitter, claiming that Mueller’s team is made up of Democrats and one corrupt Republican (Mueller), Yahoo! News reports.

“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump tweeted. “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”



Advertisement

Of course, if Trump is tweeting, that means he’s also taking shots at Hillary Clinton, because what is a Trump tweet without a stab at both the Obama administration and Clinton?

“Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton,” the president continued. “It’s a Rigged Witch Hunt, that’s why! Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!”

While I can’t prove that Trump wrote these tweets on the presidential commode, or that he stole VP Mikey P’s laptop to send them out (since Trump is banned from using most electronics), I can prove that these tweets were absolutely written by Trump. Seriously, it doesn’t take a genius to know that our president tweets like a 13-year-old boy who just learned that exclamation points drive home emphasis. Also, look at the random reckless use of capitalization in Trump’s tweets—it takes skill to be this stupid.

Advertisement

This is the second time in as many weeks that Trump has pushed conspiracy theories out of the highest office in the land. Remember “spy-gate”? Of course you do. That’s because the president has been pushing this totally unsubstantiated claim that a “spy” was placed in his camp by the “deep state” during his run to the White House.

This might be the craziest shit this president has ever claimed.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” the president tweeted on May 23. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”



Advertisement

On Tuesday the president quoted conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway, who, you guessed it, also believes that the president was spied on.

“It wasn’t just a wiretap against a campaign aide,” he wrote. “It was secretly gathering information on the Trump Campaign … people call that Spying … this is unprecedented and scandalous.”

Except none of it happened. Or, at least, there is no proof that any of it happened, which would seem like another way of saying, “It never happened!” But the president’s work, it seems, is to push as many red herrings as he can get his tiny fingers on to take the spotlight off of the investigation into Russia collusion.

Advertisement

Trump’s newest evidence-free claim that Mueller’s team will be meddling in the 2018 midterm elections is just another push from this putrid White House to rally its base back to the polls.

Trump ended his latest tweet storm with a claim that he wasn’t going to let all the conspiracy theories that he continues to push keep his eyes off the real prize of working on his color-by-numbers books and prank-calling House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.



“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more,” he wrote, “and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc.”

Advertisement

But Trump couldn’t resist sending out one last randomly capitalized tweet for good measure.

“The Fake Mainstream Media has, from the time I announced I was running for President, run the most highly sophisticated & dishonest Disinformation Campaign in the history of politics,” Trump tweeted. “No matter how well WE do, they find fault. But the forgotten men & women WON, I’m President!”

Clearly this man is batshit crazy.