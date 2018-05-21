Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Whenever President Donald Trump starts tweeting wildly and furiously, it usually means he’s bothered about the Russia investigation. On Sunday, the president fired off a series of all-capped-and-exclamation-point-laden tweets that were all over the place. In the end, the most telling tweet, and the one that proves that Trump is about his business of deflecting all news pertaining to the Russia investigation, was his last tweet in which he stated:



Let’s think about this for a second.

It isn’t like it would be hard work to join the Trump team, as all one would need to do is get a pair of khakis from Walmart, a polo shirt, and a “Make America great again” hat. Next, when and if spoken to, they would need to shout out racial slurs and random chants of “Build that wall!” Lastly, if ever in the presence of Trump, they would have to praise him with shallow compliments, like, “Wow, your skin is really glowing like a fucking orange orb of hatred and sexism!”

So let’s stop acting like “infiltrating” the Trump campaign was really a difficult thing.

Advertisement

But, it turns that Trump might be right, but, he also may be wrong. Follow me: This whole brouhaha began after a New York Times article claimed that there was in fact an informant in Trump’s campaign, but only after the FBI received evidence that two members of Trump’s team, George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, had made contact with suspicious Russian characters. Of course, the president leaves this part out.

However, because Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is in constant fear for his job, he’s decided to acquiesce to the president’s demands.

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action,” Rosenstein said in a statement viewed by the BBC.

Advertisement

And, because Trump still doesn’t realize that the employees of the DOJ are not his personal henchmen, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) tweeted a word just to remind the president how this works.

“The Justice Department is not an arm of the White House. The Justice Department is independent and serves the American people,” Feinstein wrote. “Its job is to follow the facts and the law. Law enforcement investigations must be initiated and carried out free from political interference.”

Feinstein’s statment was echoed by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.)

Advertisement

“For months, @realDonaldTrump has insulted & tried to discredit the men & women at FBI & DOJ in self-serving attempts to distract from the Trump-Russia scandal,” Pelosi tweeted. “His conspiratorial fantasies must not be allowed to undermine the proper function of our justice system.”



Always remember that every move Trump makes is to benefit Trump and his Russian administration. So, the New York Times is always the failing New York Times or “fake news” until it writes a story that benefits Trump, and now he’s demanding that the DOJ investigate a claim made by the Times that includes unnamed sources, which, Trump has claimed when the stories damage his administration, are just made-up people.

Everything in Trump’s world must service Trump or else it’s dismissed. If we’ve learned anything in watching Trump’s maniacal tweeting habits, it’s this: Whenever he starts trying to take the attention off his administration, it’s usually because something else is heating up.