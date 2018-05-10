Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Thank you, North Korea, for releasing three American detainees early Thursday morning; but damn you, North Korea, for releasing them to the worst president to ever spit tabacky juice into an Oval Office trash can.



In the dead of night, like a made-for-TV moment, President Donald Trump welcomed Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim.

Kim Dong Chul told news stations that his release felt “like a dream.”

“We are very, very happy,” said Kim, CNN reports.

On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to announce that a meeting between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been set.

Advertisement

If Trump can pull all of this off, which it appears he’s actually doing, then his horribly divisive ass just might win the most coveted prize for peace despite being the most xenophobic, hate-filled, racist president to ever take office.

What’s more sickening than the prospect of Trump actually winning the Nobel Peace Prize is watching him act all coy about wanting to win the prize. On Wednesday he was asked whether he deserved the peace prize, and his response made me want to break my television: “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. The prize I want is victory for the world,” the New York Times reports.

Advertisement

Oh my God ... FUCK THIS GUY!

Seriously. Please, Norwegian Nobel Committee, I beg that you take into account the president’s full body of work. With the exception of David Duke, no one white man in this country has mobilized white supremacy and white hate faster and with more power than Trump.

Please look at all of the racist, hateful language that the president has used since taking office. “Shithole countries,” anyone? Or his claims that he would physically assault women, forcibly kissing them and boasting that he was so powerful that he could “grab them by the pussy.” He’s used his presidential power to pardon a sheriff so racist that he was jailed for refusing to stop being racist.

Advertisement

The Nobel committee is playing coy and citing years of secrecy in refusing to admit that Trump is in the running for the 2019 prize, but Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the committee, told the Times: “Part of the strength of the Nobel Peace Prize is that it is controversial. If it was a global consensus prize, it wouldn’t have the relevance and the authority that it actually has today.”

Oh shit ...

She added: “You don’t negotiate the peace process with your friends—you initiate them with your enemies,” noting that the award was given to Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk for their work in ending the apartheid regime in South Africa. “Changing your position, and being willing to take a different position with the consequences that have happened—that is a contribution to peace.”

Advertisement

Please don’t do this, Nobel Peace Prize committee. Please. Trump has made Twitter bullying commonplace among his minions. He’s normalized hate. He’s normalized sunburned skin and over-tanning, and don’t tell me that the committee doesn’t care about healthy, glowing skin. If Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s going to validate him and his reprehensible behavior and make an already insufferable president even more impossible to tolerate.