The former president of the people of Alabama is asking a Florida judge to issue a preliminary injunction in his beef with YouTube—which has banned his racist lying ass from the site—so he can have access to the platform to sell his wares.

According to the New York Post, Trump isn’t just going after YouTube; his lawyers also plan to take on Facebook and Twitter in the near future because those sites have banned his ass, too.



Trump’s argument is that the YouTube ban is doing irreparable harm to him as a potential candidate in the future and is hurting the Republican Party as well.



But who are we kidding? The injunction that Trump’s legal team is seeking would allow the former president to sell his shitty merch on the site, which his people note is critical to his political fundraising efforts.



From the Post:



Trump brought class-action lawsuits against the three Big Tech titans last month, seeking unspecified damages for alleged First Amendment violations that Trump said could total “trillions” of dollars. Trump filed the suits in coordination with the America First Policy Institute, which was founded by former members of his administration and was granted nonprofit status as a public charity by the IRS in May. The three suits, filed in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., also ask federal judges to overturn the controversial immunity protections granted to internet companies in 1996 by declaring Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unconstitutional.

Trump’s people believe that the social media platforms have “inconsistently applied their terms and services and their community standards.”



“What they do is say, ‘Hey, look, we have this free and open community you should join where you can share political thought, updates on family, or even have the ability to make a living, Katie Sullivan, executive director of AFPI’s Constitutional Litigation Partnership, told the Post. “But the Defendants do not apply their rules evenly or consistently — they censor specific voices and thought so that other users only hear one side of a story.



“They encourage users to become reliant on them as one of their main vehicles of communication and in many cases livelihood and now Defendants are choosing the winners and losers of society.”



She continued: “President Trump being taken down and the Taliban staying up on Twitter is kind of a perfect example. I mean that’s just low hanging fruit right there,” she said.



The president of domestic terrorists slammed Twitter for allowing the Taliban’s spokespeople to continue to post messages and updates on the social media site after their takeover of Afghanistan.



“It’s disgraceful when you think that you have killers and muggers and dictators and horrible — some horrible dictators and countries, and they’re all on but the president of the United States, who had hundreds of millions of people, by the way, he gets taken off,” Trump said Wednesday.



