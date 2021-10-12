Trump supporters are the worst.



When they aren’t busy making vaccination for the Thanos of infectious disease political, they are standing outside yelling at people who wear masks because the mask wearers don’t want their cooties.



Oh, and now add to that mix that some have begun waving all-black American flags, which is the reverse of the white flag of surrender.



From Salon about what that may mean:

In one troubling new development, Trump supporters have begun flying all-black American flags, in an implicit threat to harm or kill their opponents — meaning nonwhite people, “socialist liberals,” Muslims, vaccinated people and others deemed to be “enemies” of “real America.” As media critic Eric Boehlert recently noted, the liberal opinion site Living Blue in Texas is sounding the alarm about the specific meaning of the black flag and the Republican-fascists support for terrorism and other political violence. That post, “Are Your Republican Neighbors Planning on Killing You?”, merits lengthy quotation: It didn’t take long to find hundreds of videos where these Trumpers and so-called patriots were hanging black American flags. ... Black American flags are the flags that mean “no quarter shall be given.” They are the opposite of the white flag of surrender. According to the people on TikTok and the Sun (British tabloid), the black American flag originated in the civil war and was flown by the Confederates. It means that they will not surrender, will not take prisoners, and are willing to die for their cause. It means they will execute their enemies. Who are their enemies? Pretty much any non-Conservative. You know, Democrats, Liberals, LGBTQ, BIPOC, and the vaccinated. ... So, we’re the enemy, and they’re openly professing to want to execute us. … So, why are they doing this Covid vaccinations, mostly. They believe that Joe Biden has declared a civil war on them by mandating that employers with over 100 employees and the military have vaccinations. Yes, they say civil war, and they say it’s already started. But, unfortunately, many of them also live in states where masks and vaccines are required by state governments, healthcare, and law enforcement. An alarming number of military members have been making Tik Toks talking about how they are being discharged because they refuse the vaccine. It’s alarming because there is probably an equal number of guys on there talking about the civil war plans and actively using Tik Tok to recruit these military and ex-military members. The biggest message they have been sending out is, “it’s time” or “the time is now.” ... Although showing guns on Tik Tok is supposed to be against community guidelines, they show lots of videos of their guns, shooting them, wearing them, or sitting on their bed. They primarily use Tik Tok as a recruiting tool and let others know their willingness to commit violence. Then they tell people to message them or where to find them on Telegram.

Yes, you read that correctly; Trumpers are planning a damn purge of some sort because they can’t stand the idea of losing a country they don’t own to people that aren’t their color. Now tell me more about the stupidity of gangs fighting over blocks they don’t—you see where I’m going here.

It’s all fucking dumb.

Salon notes that the black flags could be performative and they most likely are as some white people (notice I didn’t say all, again) love to cosplay wars that they can’t win.

Salon does note that “it is clearly true that the American right is increasingly willing to accept or condone violence as a means of expanding and protecting their social and political power.”

That’s just the American way. America hates whenever folks of color start to mobilize to push for change. Not because those people—the ones who are actually experiencing injustice might gain something—but those in power are in constant fear of losing it.

And get this shit: “a new poll from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics even suggests that more than 50 percent of Trump supporters want “red states” to secede from the Union. Republican elected officials and other right-wing opinion leaders have continued to escalate their threats of political violence against Democrats and other targeted groups,” Salon reports.

I’m all for red states seceding as long as this means that Florida and Texas leave the United States for good. They can become border countries or surroundings (hell, I don’t care what you call them) and they can stop receiving federal funding and live off the unseasoned land that they farm.

Let the black American flag become the new flag of “Flortexas” once they leave the United States.



