Trump Suggests He’ll Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

From the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Trump have butted heads.



One of the two men is the nation’s top infectious disease doctor who’s served in several administrations, and the other is an idiot who paints his face with orange clown makeup but is emboldened by his whiteness because apparently whiteness alone is the equivalent of sleeping at a Holiday Inn Express.

So the president has ignored all of the health expert’s recommendations and instead is listening to a goddamn doctor of X-rays. (Seriously the president’s COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas is a radiologist.) So it was only a matter of time before President Trump was going to fire Dr. Fauci because the president hates the truth, and well, Dr. Fauci bases his science in fact.



On Monday, during one of the president’s many racist pep rallies, the crowd began chanting “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!”



Yes, the crowd of maskholes want the good doctor who is only trying to help them not catch the coronavirus to be fired because they don’t give a fuck about dying if it’s impe ding on their freedom to die! I know that doesn’t make sense but these are maskholes we’re talking about.



“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump told his followers, who may or may not be Russian bots. “I appreciate the advice,” the Washington Post reports.

The suggestion is that Trump is considering firing Dr. Fauci, whom the president’s been beefing with for the past few months because Dr. Fauci’s truth is fucking up the president’s lie. See, the president’s been claiming that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and that we are rounding the curve. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci has been pointing out that the worst of the pandemic is on the horizon and encouraging state and local officials to make masks a requirement nationwide.



On Friday, Dr. Fauci noted that America is headed in the wrong direction and needs an “abrupt change” in its approach to the virus, which has killed at least 230,000 Americans.



“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” he told The Washington Post. “It’s not a good situation.”



Because the Trump administration has made wearing a mask into the latest conspiracy theory, Dr. Fauci, who is super pro-masks and social distancing, has virtually no relationship with the president. The last time the two have spoken was at the beginning of October, and Dr. Fauci no longer speaks from the White House podium.



Trump has reportedly called Dr. Fauci a “disaster,” during a campaign staff call and reportedly added that the “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

Trump was right in one regard: The American people are tired of hearing from “all these idiots” and we aren’t talking about the nation’s top infectious disease doctor.