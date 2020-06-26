Trump’s Latest Comments About Blacks Thanking Him for His ‘Law and Order’ Approach Is Right Out of the Slave Master’s Playbook

Photo : Doug Mills ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump claims that “ Blacks” come up to him and say things like “I love you” and “You’re doing a great job” and “Thank you for moving us out of this rat-infested hell!”



I just have one question: When did Van Jones live in a rat-infested hell? I kid. I actually have more questions, like who are these Black people and when and where are they running up to the president? He’s not a regular person. H e’s the president, so no one can “come up” on the president without getting tackled by the Secret Service. Also, I don’t know if the president knows this but B lack people hate him as they would literally stop a Russian prostitute from pissing on him if he were on fire.

Not all B lack people, of course, because there are still some B lack folks like Van Owens, I mean Candace Jones, I’m talking, of course, about Vanye Kardashian—sorry, as I get them all confused—but most Black people, the ones who know the importance of a wave cap in this brutal sun, don’t fuck with him.

So Trump is lying. No Black people are running up to him and Black people certainly aren’t thanking him. But the story isn’t so much that the president is a liar, as that’s been the norm; I think the more telling story is how the president sees both Black people and the state in which they live.

During an appearance on LoveMeSomeTrumpsTaint’s show on Fox News on Thursday–I believe the host goes by his birth name Sean Hannity–Trump spouted that Black voters are not only happy with the way he’s handled the recent protests against continued police violence, but they support his “law and order” approach. He also said that it’s basically welcomed in high crime areas including Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and Oakland, Calif.

“Everyone gets upset when I say it—they say ‘Oh, that’s a racist statement,’” Trump said. “It’s not racist. Frankly, Black people come up to me and say ‘Thank you sir for saying it.’ They want help. These cities, it’s like living in Hell,” Newsweek reports.

Trump doesn’t know Black people. He knows them as well as a master knows his slaves. He knows them as property. He knows them as chattel. He knows them as well as a person knows their vacuum; they are merely a tool to be used when needed and then put up until needed again. It isn’t so much that Trump sees Black people as living in a continuous hell, it’s the simultaneous vision of himself as a white savior. Trump really believes that this is how Blacks see him. He really believes that Blacks are appreciative of his “boot on their backs” style of governance. It’s not unusual as most slave masters believed they were giving Blacks a better way of life by enslaving them.

Newsweek points out that this isn’t Trump’s first time qualifying Black people as living in “rat-infested” cities and “shit-hole countries.” The slave master guilt thing works better if they can convince themselves and those who believe as they do that the slave has been saved by slavery. It works better if the slave owner truly believes that he is beloved by those he tortures.

During his interview with LoveTrumpsTaint, the president also noted that his “law and order” approach shouldn’t be considered racist.

“If we are going to become a more perfect union, if we really want to pursue happiness, we first have to have law and order,” Trump said.

Newsweek notes that, “Trump this week has called for a constitutional ban on burning the United States flag and more stringent punishment for destroying monuments, which currently carries up to a 10-year prison sentence. The Supreme Court ruled in 1989 in Texas v. Johnson that flag burning was symbolic speech protected by the First Amendment.”

To date, there has been no legislation to punish police officers who shoot unarmed black and brown people. Why would there be when you consider that American policing has its history firmly rooted in slave patrols?