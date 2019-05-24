Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Trump is so scared of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that he had to post a spliced video of her stumbling over her words because he doesn’t know how to deal with powerful women who think he’s a damn idiot.



On Thursday evening, during what is also known as the “Hey big head, you up?” hours on Twitter, the president of people who purchased a Trump prayer coin for $45 tweeted a heavily edited video of Pelosi with the words “PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE.” The sentiment wasn’t the president’s own as Fox Business Network aired the video Thursday night on Lou Dobbs Tonight.

The Washington Post reports that Trump had already called Pelosi “crazy Nancy” at a news conference earlier in the day and proclaimed “she’s lost it” after Pelosi “told reporters that Trump’s family and White House aides ‘should stage an intervention for the good of the country.’”

The video Trump shared featured several moments spliced together where Pelosi was hesitant in her speech or searching for the correct words to give the appearance that this was how she sounded during the entire news conference.

I can’t explain why Pelosi said she was going to point to “three things” and only held up two fingers. I can’t explain that.

“She could not put a subject with a predicate in the same sentence,” Fox News commentator Gregg Jarrett said, asking his guest Ed Rollins, “What’s going on?”

“I’m 76 years old. She’s a couple years older than I am. We all age a little differently,” replied Rollins, who now leads a pro-Trump super PAC, the Post reports. “My sense is she has a very big job. I think she is getting worn down. She’s always very neat and proper. I think she’s very inarticulate, which she’s never been in the past.”

Trump not only tweeted the video out but he pinned it to his Twitter page.

Pelosi noted that Trump was merely trying to distract “from House Democrats’ great accomplishments #ForThePeople, from his cover-ups, and unpopularity.”

“We repeat, we wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country,” she added, the Post reports.

Trump’s whipping boy and personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani tweeted a link to the video with the note, “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre.”

Giuliani later deleted the tweet and told the Post that he did so because he wasn’t sure of the authenticity.

“And since I wasn’t sure I deleted it,” he said.

“But I have been noticing a gradual change in her speech pattern and gestures for [some time],” he added. “I’d like to see original video.”

Giuliani later went on Twitter, claiming Pelosi “wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern.

“First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an ‘intervention,’” Giuliani said, adding: “People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.”

Giuliani then ducked as his glass house crumbled to shards.