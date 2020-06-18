Trump Now Thinks Colin Kaepernick Can Play in the NFL and It Only Took Him 4 Years and 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds

Photo : Ezra Shaw ( Getty Images )

8:46.



That’s how long it took for a bitch-ass Minneapolis former police officer to kneel on the neck of a handcuffed black man begging for his life until all the life inside him was gone for the world to realize that former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick was right.

Advertisement

8:46.

That’s how long it took to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for some folks and to get Aunt Jemima off that box, which she’s been on since God was in golden-fleece diapers. But not everything has been fixed. That black woman is still out here acting like she makes Popeyes chicken in her slave quarters and Jerry Rice still wore that chicken helmet. Some things can’t be made right.

Advertisement

But it looks like President Trump is changing his tune, or maybe he’s just lying again, when he says that he believes that Colin Kaepernick deserves to get another shot with the National Football League—“if he has the playing ability.”

It’s a far cry from the president’s former stance, in which I believe he called players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police violence against black and brown people “sons of bitches.”

Now his orange ass is all in on Kap: “The answer is absolutely I would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot but obviously he has to be able to play well,” he continued. “If he can’t play well, I think that would be very unfair,” the president told Sinclair reporter Scott Thuman, Wednesday.

The president’s comments come after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players who kneeled during the anthem—but he didn’t say Kap’s name—and told ESPN Monday “that he would support and encourage a team interested in signing Kaepernick.”

Advertisement

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said, CNN reports. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

But just remember that the 8:46 doesn’t erase the fact that Kap has been out of the league since 2016 having to watch mediocre-ass quarterbacks who couldn’t throw a Tic Tac into a whale’s mouth get playing time while he sat on the sidelines changing the country. Since his time away from the NFL, Kap has literally been a “high character” guy or whatever other buzzwords the NFL claims they want, only to watch as no one called him for workouts.

Advertisement

Now, it seems white people and orange people are having a call to conscience after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, all at the hands of police.

CNN notes that negro whisperer (he doesn’t whisper to negroes; the nigga just talks mad low) and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said earlier this week that the president will come around.

Advertisement

“Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately,” Carson told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “And I think we just continue to work on him, He’ll get there.”

It only took him 4 years and 8:46.