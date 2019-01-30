Photo: Guido Bergmann (Getty Images)

One would think that after learning that Russian influenced the 2016 election, causing an investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the president would be smart enough to know that maybe he needs to cool down his love affair with Vladimir Putin.



Well, one would be wrong.

According to the Financial Times, Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin during last November’s G20 summit in Argentina and, get this, because the president doesn’t want anyone to know that the kompromat does in fact include Russian prostitutes and urine, he didn’t have anyone on his staff nor a note taker present.

The White House noted that the two met for an “informal” talk but never mentioned that Trump didn’t even have an official member of his team with him. Putin reportedly had a translator but that didn’t matter since most of the time Trump and Putin just held hands and looked into each other’s cold dead eyes.

And because Trump doesn’t give a fuck and truly believes that he’s a dictator this is the second time he’s met with the Russian leader without staff or note takers.

And this is what happens when there is love or blackmail involved. In this case, it could be both. Trump goes to sleep holding a lock of Putin’s chest hair and a photo of Putin shirtless because he longs to be Putin. He wants to be a crime-boss president who doesn’t have term limits. In truth, he’s a soft, pudgy president who just got his ass handed to him by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. No one can stop this love. Not rumors, not special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion, not Facebook hacking, nothing. This bond is too special to be broken or to have someone there to take notes.