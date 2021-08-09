The former president of people who believe that the insurrection on the Capitol was nothing more than a frat party has officially lost his orange-tinted brain.



Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News’ host Dan Bongino—you know, the fake tough guy and former cop who would give up his right eye to kiss the president’s feet—the former president claimed that he’d be dragged by critics if the COVID-19 “attack,” like the one happening now, happened on his watch.



Umm, da fuq?



Is the hair dye leaking into his brain? Does untreated syphilis cause delusion? Is the president losing what little bit of brain he has left?



Has he completely forgotten that COVID-19—you know, the virus that led to a full-on shutdown, the Godzilla virus that came through crushing buildings, the virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans—happened while Trump was president!



That’s because the president, much like those that follow him, doesn’t care about the truth. Seriously, why listen to the truth when there is a perfectly capable lie just standing there all lonely and Republican that will work just fine?



“Could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus?” he asked, HuffPost reports. “If that were me, they would say, ‘What a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’ And I don’t ever hear that.”



HuffPost notes that Trump continued to downplay the coronavirus, claiming that it was little more than the flu during his watch and ignoring the fact that the “U.S. ended up tallying 25 million cases of COVID-19, and deaths topped 400,000 by the end of his administration.”



Advertisement

Trump also forgot that the current version of the coronavirus that has all of us shooketh is the “Delta variant.”



“You know now they like to call it the, they have new names and they’ll have other new names, but it’s exactly what we had, we had the same thing,” HuffPost reports.



Advertisement

No..no you didn’t.



Trump also bragged that he was a big fan of vaccines and “our freedoms,” which is formally called talking out of both sides of his untanned ass.



Advertisement

“I’m a fan of our freedoms, and people have to make that choice for themselves. And I would recommend that they get it and they get it done and they’re being protected. And the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing. And I also, though, feel strongly there are some people who do not want to do it, and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom, and that’s the way it is,” he said, HuffPost reports.



In case you aren’t completely confused trying to follow the former president’s drivel, he added: “I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests,” he said. “This is going to go away without a vaccine. It’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again.”

Advertisement

I wish Trump would go away and we never saw him again.