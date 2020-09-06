Trump Hired a Fake Barack Obama So He Could Belittle Him, and Other Revelations in Michael Cohen's New Book

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

It’s pretty well-known that Donald Trump is deeply obsessed with Barack Obama, probably because he is the first Black president and a person who is objectively intelligent and generally well-loved—two things that will never describe the current president.



Now Trump’s former right-hand guy and clean-up lawyer Michael Cohen has revealed how deep this fixation runs, in his book Disloyal: A Memoir which CNN has shared some excerpts from ahead of its publication next week.

Putting aside how gross it is that the many complicit actors in Donald Trump’s reign of horror keep trotting out with tell-all books to further profit from their proven lack of morality, Cohen’s account paints a picture of flagrantly racist president who lashed out at everyone from Obama to Nelson Mandela.

From CNN:

Before Donald Trump ever sought the Oval Office, he was preoccupied by its occupant President Barack Obama, publicly questioning his birthplace and privately describing him as “a Manchurian candidate” who obtained his Ivy League degrees only by way of affirmative action, according to a new book by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme that he took his fixation a step further, according to Cohen: Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.” Ranting about Obama after he won office in 2008, Trump said, “Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a sh*thole...They are all complete f*cking toilets,” according to Cohen. After Nelson Mandela died, Trump allegedly said of South Africa that “Mandela f*cked the whole country up. Now it’s a sh*thole. F*ck Mandela. He was no leader.”

Cohen, who is now serving a three year federal sentence in home confinement after being convicted of fraud and perjury in 2018, added that Trump had a low opinion of all Black people was often vocal about his disdain for people of color in general.

“I will never get the Hispanic vote, like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people,” Cohen recalls Trump saying.

Like the recent revelations about Trump calling American soldiers “suckers” and “losers,” nothing about these latest quotes about the things he says around his chosen company feels surprising or unbelievable—its all par for the course in terms of things Trump has said publicly before.

What continues to surprise me about these reveals is how the people sharing them, in full knowledge of how outrageous they are, continued to hang around with Trump.

For example, the Washington Post reports that in his book Cohen says Trump made sexual comments about Cohen’s daughter—then 15-years-old—IN FRONT OF HIM.

“Look at that piece of ass,” Trump said, according to Cohen, after his daughter finished a tennis match. “I would love some of that.”

As previously hinted at, Cohen also shares that he and Trump went to a Las Vegas strip club with two Russian oligarchs in 2013 and watched two strippers on stage simulate urinating on each other and drinking it, which apparently left Trump “delighted.”

It’s weird and disturbing all the way around. Cohen’s book comes out on Tuesday, though I will not be purchasing it —I already feel like I need a shower after reading these few sentences , and def initely not the golden kind.