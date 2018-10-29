Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has proven he does three things well:



Lie



Stoke white fear



Place blame on anyone other than himself

When he’s really at his best—usually during one of his rallies in some midwestern showplace arena that normally holds monster truck shows and cowboy competitions—he works through all three of his best traits, effortlessly.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter, aka his racist dog whistle. He placed blame for the recent mail bombs, allegedly sent by an ex-stripper Trump supporter, and the shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue, not on his administration, which, has continuously attacked anyone who is not a straight white man, but on, you guessed it, the media.

The president called the “Fake News Media” the true “Enemy of the People.” We know he wrote it because of his random capitalization, which has become the signature of his presidency, the Hill reports.

Trump claims that any reports that aren’t flattering or fellating his administration are, by definition, fake news. He’s used the claim so many times the people who follow his presidency actually believe the media has an agenda and is out to get their beloved president. Let’s not forget that it was the president who recently praised Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) for body-slamming a reporter last year.

Authorities on Friday charged Cesar Sayoc Jr. with addressing more than a dozen explosive devices to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), among others. Each intended target has spoken out against the president, and Trump has criticized each person. The next day, Robert Gregory Bowers was arrested after police said he opened fire in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding six. Trump condemned both attacks and has vowed that he will not allow political violence to take root in the country.

Trump’s vows not to allow political violence to take root in the country last about as long as it takes him to snag his phone from the presidential lock box so he can get back to tweeting.

The president has proven that he is the root of all evil that comes during his presidency. He is the epicenter of all the violence that happens during his watch. His unhinged audience, which comes to any of his bootleg-ass rallies, is there, in part, to have their fears energized by the hater-in-chief. The president of white terrorism encourages his crowds to chant “lock her up” during his attacks against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, or “Crooked Hillary,” as he’s dubbed her. And he called sexual assault survivors an “angry mob” during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings.

Trump was asked whether he planned to tone down the hateful rhetoric against his opponents after the bomb scares.

Trump then did the fourth thing he does best: Made himself and the Republican Party the victims.

“I could really tone it up because, as you know, the media’s been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party,” Trump said, the Hill reports.

