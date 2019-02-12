Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

In the alternate universe where Trump lives—a universe that strangely resembles a trailer park on the side of a barely used freeway—the president can be one of the most vile, racist, xenophobic, hot-tempered, bullying, making fun of the disabled, Russian-elected officials to ever steal the White House and call for an actual American elected official to resign for comments on Israel that many believe were anti-Semitic.



On Tuesday the president called for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to resign for comments on Israel that were criticized as anti-Semitic.

Advertisement

“I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” Trump said of the freshman lawmaker, The Hill reports.

According to The Hill, Omar suggested that “U.S. support for a Jewish state is the result of money flowing from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an influential pro-Israel lobbying group.”

Omar apologized for those comments Monday, but not before they could be condemn by several prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) didn’t approve of her comments but had no plan to strip her of her committee assignments.

Advertisement

But somehow Trump decided that he was going to step down from his lair of insults in which he openly makes up racist nicknames for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and calls protesting black men “sons of bitches” to chastise Omar, calling her apology lame and claiming that her comments were “deep seated in her heart.”

“I think she should be ashamed of herself,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, The Hill reports.

Now if that isn’t the pot calling the kettle an orange-faced, little finger, blathering mound of backwash I don’t know what is.