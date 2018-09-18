Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

There’s one thing I can say about the xenophobic, racist, sexist Trump train: It’s never late. Speaking for the first time since Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school, President Trump expressed his sympathy and regret and condolences...



For Kavanaugh.

“I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this,” Trump said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “This is a man that does not deserve this,” U.S. News reports.

Trump extended his sympathy to Kavanaugh’s family, noting several times that he is a good man while claiming that this is all a Democratic ploy to undermine his nominee for the highest court in the land, adding that he feels “terribly” for Kavanaugh, his wife “and for his beautiful young daughters.”

He also refused to call Blasey Ford by her name referring to her as “that woman.”

Yes, it’s dehumanizing for the president of the United States not to say Blasey Ford’s name. Yes, it’s embarrassing and disgusting for the president of the United States to continue to behave like a knuckle-dragging caveman on an international stage. Yes, it’s historically accurate for a man who’s admitted to sexually assaulting women in the past, to sympathize with the accused and not the accuser.

Advertisement

But the saddest part is that everyone expected this. The president is nothing if not consistent and to paraphrase the great Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green “Trump is exactly who we thought he was.”

This is a man whose moral character is in akin to a prison inmate who stole the commissary of a fellow inmate. Because the president has made himself the enemy of the press, it has proven nearly impossible to get him on record. Usually, the only time the press has an opportunity to ask him anything of substance is during photo ops as the press is hurried from the room, during his gleeful walks to Air Force 1 or during global press conferences with world leaders. His diet, as well as his beliefs, were deplorable before he was elected and in turn, our national embarrassment has become an international nightmare.

So the president just went on the global stage and sympathized with Kavanaugh and his family. As it stands, Blasey Ford has yet to confirm whether or not she will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee come Monday and can you blame her?

Advertisement

The Washington Post reports that Blasey Ford talked about the alleged incident with her therapist. Blasey Ford also wrote the letter anonymously and was forced to come out after fearing that she would be outed when news of her letter broke.

So now Blasey Ford has to decide if she wants to sit before members of Congress to be grilled about what was arguably the worst day of her life and the president doesn’t even have the decency to say her damn name...

Exactly like we thought he would.