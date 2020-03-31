Trump Continues to Weaponize the Coronavirus and Admits That Easy Voting Hurts Republicans

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

On Monday, President COVID -45 (Billy Dee Williams voice) admitted that easy voting hurts Republicans even though he’s totally not a Republican but he plays one on TV.



During an interview with a bunch of white people on Fox & Friends, Trump claimed that Democrats added more funding to the coronavirus stimulus package to make voting easier, which, had it been approved, would’ve made it more difficult for Republicans to win elections simply because more people would’ve been voting.

“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said, the Washington Post reports. “They had things—levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

The “crazy” addition by Dems to the stimulus bill: money for absentee and vote-by-mail options, which, during a national solitary-confinement period that’s also happening during an election year, would make sense to everyone except the president, who admits that making voting easy hurts Republicans.

Democrats wanted funding to increase these efforts and, of course, Republicans pushed back, so the final deal was some $400 million for the effort, which was far less than what Democrats had sought, according to the Post.

Republicans have been using all kinds of trickery and fuckboi shit to make it harder for folks to vote, which ultimately helps their goal of getting Republicans elected.

From the Post:

In 2012, then-Pennsylvania state House Majority Leader Mike Turzai (R) hailed the passage of Voter ID in his state and suggested it would be a boon to the GOP presidential nominee, Mitt Romney. “Voter ID, which is going to allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania: Done,” Turzai said while recounting his state party’s accomplishments. After Romney lost the state, the state’s Republican Party chairman still said Voter ID helped. “We probably had a better election,” the chairman, Robert Gleason, said. “Think about this: We cut [Barack] Obama by 5 percent, which was big. A lot of people lost sight of that. He beat [John] McCain by 10 percent; he only beat Romney by 5 percent. And I think that probably photo ID helped a bit in that.” Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) offered similar comments during the 2016 presidential election. “I think Hillary Clinton is about the weakest candidate the Democrats have ever put up,” Grothman said, adding: “And now we have photo ID, and I think photo ID is going to make a little bit of a difference as well.” Grothman elaborated that he was referring to combating voter fraud rather than suggesting requiring ID would suppress Democratic votes in the state. “I think we believe that, insofar as there are inappropriate things, people who vote inappropriately are more likely to vote Democrat,” he said.

The move by many Republicans has been to make it as though there is this huge nationwide scandal of voter fraud, when the truth is the numbers don’t support that. But why bother with numbers when you have lying on your side?.

From the Post:

Last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dismissed Democrats’ proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday, suggesting it was intended to help them win elections — apparently by increasing turnout. “This is the Democrat plan to restore democracy?” McConnell said with a laugh. “A power grab that’s smelling more and more like exactly what it is.” McConnell at the time referred to the underlying bill as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act.”

Now, why would TurtleNeck, aka Mitch McConnell, want to keep people from coming to the polls? Because he doesn’t give a shit about democracy or fairness or what’s in the best interest of the people. M uch like Trump’s lover Russian President Vladimir Putin, McConnell and his band of thugs only care about winning at all costs.